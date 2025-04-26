Encroachment cleared near bus stand, mahaveer chowk after CM’s rebuke

A day after the Chief Minister criticised local authorities over encroachment near the Gurugram bus stand and the busy Mahaveer Chowk area, the Enforcement Wing of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) sprang into action and cleared over 500 m of road stretch.

The drive was led by District Town Planner (DTP), GMDA, RS Batth and involved a team of 40 officials. Around 35 illegal ‘rehris’ (street carts) occupying public space were removed to improve pedestrian movement and ease traffic congestion. The clearance operation spanned from the bus stand road to Mahaveer Chowk via Agrasen Chowk, restoring these key city stretches to

the public.

In addition to removing street vendors, the enforcement team addressed complaints received through the CM Window and rectified several road safety violations. Illegal staircases encroaching onto public roadways were demolished and unauthorised ramps constructed on roads were dismantled

as well.

“This stretch sees footfall of over one lakh people daily. We initiated action within two days of receiving the complaint during the Grievance Committee Meeting to provide immediate relief to the public,” said RS Batth.

He added, “Offenders had already been issued warnings on three occasions. We will not tolerate violations that obstruct public movement.”

The action by the GMDA Enforcement Wing comes as a significant step towards restoring order and ensuring pedestrian and commuter safety in one of the busiest zones in the city.