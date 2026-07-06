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Home / Delhi / Encroachment in Saket forest area: NGT seeks report from DDA on pending court cases

Encroachment in Saket forest area: NGT seeks report from DDA on pending court cases

The directives were issued by the Principal Bench, New Delhi, while hearing an application concerning the alleged encroachment in the Saket forest area

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:31 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to submit a report on the pending cases in court concerning the alleged encroachment in the Saket forest area of South Delhi. 

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The directives were issued by the Principal Bench, New Delhi, while hearing an application concerning the alleged encroachment in the Saket forest area. 

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DDA has been directed to file complete details, along with supporting documents, of the related matters pending before the Delhi High Court and the District Court within four weeks.

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During the hearing, Ajay Kadian, Director (Land Management)-II, appeared virtually on behalf of the DDA and assured the Tribunal that proper representation would be ensured in future and that replies would be filed promptly.

Counsel for the DDA informed the Tribunal that the connected matter is listed before the Delhi High Court on 8 October 2026 and before the District Court on 16 July 2026.

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The Tribunal directed the DDA to place the complete details of both proceedings on record along with the relevant supporting material.

The Tribunal also exempted Kadian from future virtual appearances and listed the matter for the next hearing on 25 September 2026.

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