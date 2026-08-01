Enforcement Directorate seizes Rs 782-cr property of Raheja Developers

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued a Provisional Attachment Order (PAO) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), attaching immovable properties of Raheja Developers Ltd with a current market value of around Rs 782.36 crore.

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The agency is investigating the builder, its director Navin M Raheja, and others in connection with the case. The probe follows multiple FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) based on complaints from several homebuyers who alleged they were defrauded. During the investigation, the ED found that the company had collected around Rs 2,425.99 crore from nearly 4,600 homebuyers for various residential projects.

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The agency had earlier attached properties worth an estimated Rs 1,113.81 crore. With Friday’s action, the total value of provisionally attached properties in the case has risen to around Rs 2,399.65 crore.

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The ED said its investigation revealed that substantial portions of the funds collected from homebuyers were allegedly diverted.