DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Enforcement red flags amid serial disasters in Delhi

Enforcement red flags amid serial disasters in Delhi

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:25 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu at the site in New Delhi. Manas Ranjan Bhui
Advertisement

From fires and building collapses to the flooding of a basement, a series of fatal disasters in Delhi over the past two years has repeatedly raised questions over enforcement, building safety and the preparedness of civic agencies.

The latest building collapse in South West Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Sunday has once again brought the spotlight on the safety of structures being used as paying guest (PG) accommodation and the functioning of the agencies responsible for monitoring them.

Advertisement

The pattern is not new. In February 2024, a paint factory explosion and fire in Alipur claimed 11 lives and left four injured. Three months later, seven newborns died in a fire at a baby care hospital in Vivek Vihar.

Advertisement

In July 2024, the deaths of three civil services aspirants after flooding in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar triggered widespread outrage and questions over the operation of commercial establishments in residential areas and enforcement of safety norms.

The incidents continued into 2025 and 2026. A four-storey residential building collapse in the Welcome area in July 2025 left six people dead and eight injured. In May this year, a fire at a residential building in Vivek Vihar Phase-I claimed nine lives.

Advertisement

The toll rose sharply in June when a fire at the Flourish Stays B&B in Malviya Nagar killed 21 people and injured 37 others. Another major fire in Palam the same month claimed nine lives. With the Satya Niketan collapse, the recurring question is whether lessons from previous tragedies have translated into meaningful action on the ground.

The MCD and other civic agencies have repeatedly announced building audits and inspections following such incidents. However, the occurrence of another fatal disaster months later has continued to raise concerns over implementation, enforcement and accountability.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts