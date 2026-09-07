Enforcement red flags amid serial disasters in Delhi

From fires and building collapses to the flooding of a basement, a series of fatal disasters in Delhi over the past two years has repeatedly raised questions over enforcement, building safety and the preparedness of civic agencies.

The latest building collapse in South West Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Sunday has once again brought the spotlight on the safety of structures being used as paying guest (PG) accommodation and the functioning of the agencies responsible for monitoring them.

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The pattern is not new. In February 2024, a paint factory explosion and fire in Alipur claimed 11 lives and left four injured. Three months later, seven newborns died in a fire at a baby care hospital in Vivek Vihar.

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In July 2024, the deaths of three civil services aspirants after flooding in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar triggered widespread outrage and questions over the operation of commercial establishments in residential areas and enforcement of safety norms.

The incidents continued into 2025 and 2026. A four-storey residential building collapse in the Welcome area in July 2025 left six people dead and eight injured. In May this year, a fire at a residential building in Vivek Vihar Phase-I claimed nine lives.

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The toll rose sharply in June when a fire at the Flourish Stays B&B in Malviya Nagar killed 21 people and injured 37 others. Another major fire in Palam the same month claimed nine lives. With the Satya Niketan collapse, the recurring question is whether lessons from previous tragedies have translated into meaningful action on the ground.

The MCD and other civic agencies have repeatedly announced building audits and inspections following such incidents. However, the occurrence of another fatal disaster months later has continued to raise concerns over implementation, enforcement and accountability.