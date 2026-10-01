Enhance patrolling, set up pink booths near DU women colleges: L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday directed the Delhi Police to step up patrolling, PCR deployment and picket-checking around women’s colleges of Delhi University (DU), Metro stations and isolated stretches, besides setting up Pink Booths and appointing dedicated nodal police officers for each college.

The directions were issued at a meeting chaired by the L-G with principals of the DU’s women’s colleges, the Vice-Chancellor and senior officials of the Delhi Police, Transport Department, PWD, MCD, DDA and Delhi Metro to review the safety and security of students in and around college campuses.

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Sandhu directed that additional police personnel be deployed near college premises and areas with high footfall of women and students, particularly during morning and evening hours. He also called for plainclothes surveillance and an emergency response mechanism to deal with complaints relating to eve teasing, obscene flashing and other safety concerns.

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A safety audit of areas around educational institutions was also ordered. The L-G directed officials to remove stationary buses parked near colleges which, he said, created obstructed and isolated stretches.

The meeting also focused on infrastructure and civic issues flagged by college principals. These included the menace of e-rickshaws, autos and taxis allegedly soliciting passengers and blocking college entrances, lack of safe last-mile connectivity, encroached footpaths, unregulated vending, dark spots, inadequate lighting, unsafe parks and public toilets near campuses.

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The L-G directed the PWD and MCD to repair streetlights and install high-mast lights to eliminate dark spots on approach roads used by students. He also ordered adequate lighting and CCTV coverage at bus stops and other public stretches.

The MCD was directed to remove unauthorised encroachments and street vendors around colleges.