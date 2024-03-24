Ensure level playing field, AAP tells EC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 23

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) for prompt attention to ensure equal opportunities for all parties in the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. Despite the enforcement of the model code of conduct, the party reported that their office remained sealed by the police throughout the day, with barricades blocking access to the office, hindering AAP leaders from attending campaign meetings.

Atishi highlighted ongoing efforts to obstruct the AAP’s election preparations, alleging attempts to detain party leaders and the utilisation of various agencies to impede their participation in the elections. The AAP lodged a complaint with the EC, citing the raid by Central agencies (I-T) on one of their MLAs, Gulab Singh from Matiala, on Saturday. Additionally, they expressed frustration over the closure of roads leading to their office by the Delhi Police, despite repeated requests for access.

Expressing bewilderment at how any political party can function effectively in such a restrictive environment, the AAP emphasised the need for immediate intervention from the Election Commission. They have requested the commission to promptly address the situation and allocate time for discussion at their earliest convenience.

