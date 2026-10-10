Entry, exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations shut

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday revised its earlier advisory, reducing the number of Metro stations where entry and exit gates will remain closed from 57 to 45 amid security concerns. The restrictions will remain in force from 9 pm on Friday till 6 pm on Saturday.

The 45 stations account for around 14.8 per cent of the Delhi Metro network’s 303 stations. The DMRC said the decision was taken due to security reasons and that the situation would be reviewed by security agencies, with further updates to be issued accordingly.

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Interchange facilities would remain available at all the affected stations, except New Delhi Metro station, the corporation said.

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The revised list includes key stations in central Delhi, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Supreme Court, Indraprastha and Shivaji Stadium. Other affected stations include Kashmere Gate, Vishwavidyalaya, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Hauz Khas, Dilli Haat-INA, Lajpat Nagar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Azadpur, Netaji Subhash Place, Shahdara and Rithala.

The restrictions also cover stations such as New Delhi, Seva Teerth, Lok Kalyan Marg, Jor Bagh, Khan Market, Jangpura, Ashram, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Inderlok, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Jahangirpuri, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Seelampur, Maujpur-Babarpur, Jafrabad, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan and Khajuri Khas.

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The DMRC said the revised advisory was a partial modification of its earlier announcement regarding the closure of Metro stations. Commuters have been advised to check for further updates before planning their journeys.