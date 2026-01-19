Environmentalists urge PM to ban mining in Aravallis

Environmental activists have petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the Aravalli hill range a no-mining zone, highlighting past destruction and future threats from unregulated mining.

Led by the Aravali Bachao Trust, protesters submitted a letter emphasizing findings from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports of 2017 and 2022, which documented illegal mining in the region.

“Illegal mining in the ancient and revered Aravallis, lack of enforcement by the Mining Department, illegal grant and extension of licences in violation of Supreme Court judgements, and widespread violations of environmental conditions continue unchecked,” the letter stated.

The activists warned that mining in the Aravalli Biosphere is destroying over 120 catchments feeding rivers and streams in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Rampant mining is damaging the hydrological foundations of rivers in the Ganga and Narmada basins and threatening the last remaining forests and wildlife habitats in extensively cultivated plains.

The letter also noted that haphazard mining leases and real estate development near urban areas such as Gurgaon, Faridabad, Jaipur, and Udaipur are causing permanent land-use changes, forest loss, and the destruction of critical wildlife corridors. The trust called for immediate and absolute bans on mining and construction in the Aravalli Biosphere.

The Aravalli Bachao Trust emphasized that the region’s ecological degradation represents a potential constitutional crisis and urged recognition of the area as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. — TNS