EOW registers complaint against Mumbai-based realty firm

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has registered a case against Mumbai-based realty firm Suraksha Group for allegedly diverting over Rs 230 crore from Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), funds that were meant for the construction of stalled residential projects.

The probe agency may file a fresh FIR against the Suraksha Group and other associated entities based on this EOW case.

Suraksha Group took control of JIL on June 4, 2024, after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) upheld its bid to acquire the firm.

The Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against JIL began in August 2017, following an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium. On March 7, 2023, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had approved Suraksha Group’s bid to acquire JIL.

The FIR, filed on January 1, 2026, is based on inputs and evidence shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the Suraksha Group, its linked entity Lakshdeep Investments and Finance Pvt Ltd and others. All three have been named as accused in the FIR.

The ED has been investigating Jaypee group companies — JIL and Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) — and related entities as part of a money laundering probe into alleged large-scale fraud and misappropriation of funds collected from homebuyers of the Jaypee Wishtown and Jaypee Greens projects in Noida.

In June 2025, the ED formally informed the EOW under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), alleging that the Suraksha Group had diverted Rs 235 crore from JIL, breaching trust and cheating homebuyers by using funds meant for apartment construction.