DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / EOW registers complaint against Mumbai-based realty firm

EOW registers complaint against Mumbai-based realty firm

Cites alleged misappropriation of Jaypee Infratech homebuyer funds

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:47 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has registered a case against Mumbai-based realty firm Suraksha Group for allegedly diverting over Rs 230 crore from Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), funds that were meant for the construction of stalled residential projects.

Advertisement

The probe agency may file a fresh FIR against the Suraksha Group and other associated entities based on this EOW case.

Advertisement

Suraksha Group took control of JIL on June 4, 2024, after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) upheld its bid to acquire the firm.

Advertisement

The Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against JIL began in August 2017, following an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium. On March 7, 2023, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had approved Suraksha Group’s bid to acquire JIL.

The FIR, filed on January 1, 2026, is based on inputs and evidence shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the Suraksha Group, its linked entity Lakshdeep Investments and Finance Pvt Ltd and others. All three have been named as accused in the FIR.

Advertisement

The ED has been investigating Jaypee group companies — JIL and Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) — and related entities as part of a money laundering probe into alleged large-scale fraud and misappropriation of funds collected from homebuyers of the Jaypee Wishtown and Jaypee Greens projects in Noida.

In June 2025, the ED formally informed the EOW under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), alleging that the Suraksha Group had diverted Rs 235 crore from JIL, breaching trust and cheating homebuyers by using funds meant for apartment construction.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts