EPFO adds 17.89L members in June

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 20

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation provisional payroll data released late on Sunday shows that the EPFO has added 17.89 lakh net members in the month of June, 2023 signalling growth in formal employment.

The data reveals that 3,491 establishments have extended social security cover of EPFO to their employees by remitting their first electronic return during the month.

“Month-on month comparison of payroll data shows a growing trend in enrollment with an increase of around 9.71% net members over the previous month of May, 2023. The overall remittance also testifies the highest numbers in the last eleven months, since August, 2022,” a government statement said.

The data indicates that around 10.14 lakh new members have enrolled during June, 2023 which is highest since August, 2022.

Among the newly joined members, the age-group of 18-25 years constitutes 57.87% of total new members added during the month.