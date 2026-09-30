ESMA invoked to keep DTC, cluster buses running, no strike for 6 mths

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The Delhi Government has brought the DTC and cluster bus services under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), effectively shutting the door on strikes and agitations that could disrupt the Capital’s public transport system for the next six months.The Home Department has declared the services of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Transport Department’s cluster bus scheme as essential services. The order also covers regular, contractual and outsourced employees involved in operating the two bus services.

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The restriction will remain in force for six months from the date the notification is published in the official Gazette. The move comes after recent disruption to bus services left commuters facing difficulties and the Delhi High Court questioned the government over steps to prevent such interruptions.

During a hearing on September 23, a bench headed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia directed the government and DTC to take necessary measures to keep bus services running smoothly.

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The court proceedings also brought out that the government had already been considering ESMA. DTC told the court that a proposal to impose the law had been sent to the government on September 16 and 17. At the time, it informed the court that around 96 per cent of the buses had returned to the roads.

The government’s latest notification now turns that proposed measure into a formal six-month restriction. A senior government official said the step had been taken following the court’s directions to prevent similar strikes in future.

The significance of the order lies in its reach across the workforce running the two bus systems. It does not only cover permanent staff but also contractual and outsourced workers, meaning any strike or agitation affecting the notified services will face the six month prohibition.