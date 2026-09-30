DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / ESMA invoked to keep DTC, cluster buses running, no strike for 6 mths

ESMA invoked to keep DTC, cluster buses running, no strike for 6 mths

Ban on strikes by regular, contractual, outsourced staff follows disruption to public transport and HC intervention

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:43 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative photo
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Delhi Government has brought the DTC and cluster bus services under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), effectively shutting the door on strikes and agitations that could disrupt the Capital’s public transport system for the next six months.The Home Department has declared the services of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Transport Department’s cluster bus scheme as essential services. The order also covers regular, contractual and outsourced employees involved in operating the two bus services.

Advertisement

The restriction will remain in force for six months from the date the notification is published in the official Gazette. The move comes after recent disruption to bus services left commuters facing difficulties and the Delhi High Court questioned the government over steps to prevent such interruptions.

During a hearing on September 23, a bench headed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia directed the government and DTC to take necessary measures to keep bus services running smoothly.

Advertisement

The court proceedings also brought out that the government had already been considering ESMA. DTC told the court that a proposal to impose the law had been sent to the government on September 16 and 17. At the time, it informed the court that around 96 per cent of the buses had returned to the roads.

The government’s latest notification now turns that proposed measure into a formal six-month restriction. A senior government official said the step had been taken following the court’s directions to prevent similar strikes in future.

The significance of the order lies in its reach across the workforce running the two bus systems. It does not only cover permanent staff but also contractual and outsourced workers, meaning any strike or agitation affecting the notified services will face the six month prohibition.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts