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Home / Delhi / Ethiopian man carried bullet near spine for 6 years; Delhi hospital removes it

Ethiopian man carried bullet near spine for 6 years; Delhi hospital removes it

The procedure was performed at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, where doctors removed the bullet that had remained lodged at the junction of the posterior part of a rib and the spine since the patient was caught in a local protest in Ethiopia during which gunshots were fired

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:21 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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A Delhi-based hospital has removed a bullet lodged near the spine of a 20-year-old Ethiopian man nearly six years after he sustained a gunshot injury, relieving him of persistent pain and discomfort, according to a statement.

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The procedure was performed at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, where doctors removed the bullet that had remained lodged at the junction of the posterior part of a rib and the spine since the patient was caught in a local protest in Ethiopia during which gunshots were fired.

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According to the hospital, Mohamed Faisal Jama was returning from school when he sustained the injury. The bullet entered through his shoulder, travelled through the chest cavity and eventually became lodged near the spine.

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Although the spinal cord escaped injury, the patient continued to suffer from persistent pain, tingling, numbness and discomfort over the years. The hospital said he also experienced prolonged psychological distress over fears that the retained bullet could damage his spine or other vital organs.

The hospital said surgery was not attempted immediately after the injury because of the complexity of the procedure and the risks associated with operating close to the spine and other vital structures.

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A team led by Dr Kamran Ali, Associate Director, Thoracic Surgery and Lung Transplant, operated.

Detailed clinical and radiological evaluation revealed that the bullet was deeply embedded at the junction of the posterior portion of the rib and the adjacent vertebral structures, prompting the surgical team to plan its removal.

The decision to remove such bullets depends on their location, associated symptoms, proximity to vital organs and nerves, the risk of complications and the patient's overall clinical condition, Ali said.

The surgery lasted around five hours. The patient was mobilised on the first postoperative day, underwent physiotherapy as part of his recovery and was discharged in a stable condition after four days, the hospital said.

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