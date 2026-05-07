Every 16 minutes, Delhi saw one fire-related call in April

As temperature climbed across Delhi in April, the Capital’s fire control rooms began receiving distress calls at an unrelenting pace. From burning electrical panels and overheated air-conditioners to residential blazes in congested colonies, the city recorded 2,663 fire-related calls during the month, according to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) data.

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The figure marked a 73 per cent rise from March’s 1,538 calls and translated to nearly 89 emergencies every day, or one fire-related call every 16 minutes.

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The sharp increase has revealed more than a seasonal surge. Officials and experts say the numbers point towards a growing urban safety crisis shaped by ageing electrical systems, unsafe buildings and poor fire compliance across the Capital.

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What once appeared to be a predictable summer rise in incidents is now increasingly being seen as a recurring fire season in Delhi. A source from one discom says rising temperatures and soaring electricity consumption are placing severe pressure on electrical infrastructure that was installed decades ago, long before households began simultaneously running multiple air-conditioners, inverters, refrigerators and other high-load appliances.

“While the highest-ever peak load of Delhi is only around 7,000 MW, it's sad that Delhi discoms is collecting the fixed charges on the total sanction of load of nearly 22,500 MW. Shockingly, even during the lockdown period, while there was no economic activity, they still claimed the same from both domestic and commercial consumers. The DERC as well as the government must look into it and must waive all excessive charges to give a relief to the consumers," said BS Vohra, president, East Delhi’s RWA.

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Vohra said, “We can practically see the load if we go to area like Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar Geeta Colony, where the bundles of electricity cables are piled over each other. The proposed plan of shifting them underground seems nowhere nearby. Meanwhile, people use electric appliances like ACs very carelessly and in large numbers.”

According to senior fire officials, nearly 85 per cent of Delhi’s fire incidents are linked to electrical faults. Short-circuits, overloaded wiring, illegal electricity connections and overheating cables have emerged as the most common causes behind the April spike.

In several older residential colonies and unauthorised neighbourhoods, outdated wiring systems are struggling to cope with modern urban demand, increasing the risk of fires inside homes and commercial establishments.

The growing number of residential fires has also exposed serious structural vulnerabilities across the city. Fire officials say many buildings lack basic safety measures such as accessible staircases, smoke ventilation systems and emergency exits.

Instead, densely packed homes with grilled balconies, locked terraces and narrow escape routes are turning fatal during emergencies.

The dangers became evident during the Vivek Vihar tragedy that happened on Sunday, where nine people died after getting trapped inside a residential building that caught fire. The incident brought attention to how security focused alterations, particularly heavy iron grills and blocked exits, can delay rescue operations and prevent escape during fires.

DFS data has also raised concerns over weak fire safety enforcement in Delhi. Officials say only a small fraction of buildings affected in recent incidents possessed valid fire NOCs. In several cases, structures had been altered illegally after approval, while firefighting systems and exits were either poorly maintained or inaccessible.

In Delhi, rescue operations are becoming increasingly difficult in congested colonies where narrow lanes, illegal parking and dense construction prevent fire tenders from reaching affected buildings quickly. Alongside structural fires, Delhi also witnessed a rise in garbage and waste fires during April, adding to pressure on emergency services and worsening air pollution.

The above concerns around growing fire vulnerability continued on Wednesday morning when a fire broke out at a flatted factory building near Okhla Sabzi Mandi in south-east Delhi.

According to DFS, seven people trapped on the terrace of the three-storey structure were rescued safely by fire personnel after teams rushed to the spot. Thick smoke continued billowing from the building for hours as firefighters worked to control the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

However, what’s concerning is the preliminary assessment suggested a possible short-circuit as the cause of the fire.

With temperatures expected to rise further in May and June, officials fear the April surge may only be the beginning of a longer and more dangerous summer for the Capital.