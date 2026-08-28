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Home / Delhi / Every citizen has a role in building ‘Viksit Bharat’, says ex-president Ram Nath Kovind

Every citizen has a role in building ‘Viksit Bharat’, says ex-president Ram Nath Kovind

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:59 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Former President Ram Nath Kovind.
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Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said building a developed India by 2047 cannot be the responsibility of the government alone and requires the collective resolve and participation of every citizen.

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Addressing an event on “Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and the Role of Citizens” at the University of Delhi (DU), Kovind also highlighted the importance of humility, values and compassion in public life and education. The event was organised by the University of Delhi and the Om Prakash Kohli Memorial Committee.

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Speaking about the late Om Prakash Kohli, Kovind said, “The biggest achievement in life is to remain simple. If you hold a high position and still remain simple, that is the greatest achievement.” He said Kohli remained a humble teacher at heart, regardless of the positions he held.

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Kovind said India had made significant progress over the past decade across areas including the economy, social development, defence and space. He said the focus now should not only be on development but also on ensuring that it remains sustainable.

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