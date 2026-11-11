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Home / Delhi / Every Indian should learn from Lord Ram: Delhi University VC

Every Indian should learn from Lord Ram: Delhi University VC

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:13 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Faculty of Arts at North Campus, Delhi University. File
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Describing Lord Ram as a symbol of India’s civilisational and cultural values, Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said Ram was not merely a religious figure but an embodiment of ideals that every Indian should learn from.

Speaking on the occasion of Diwali, Singh said the festival should be seen as an opportunity to remember Lord Ram’s personality, teachings and values. “I consider Diwali the day of Ram, a day to reflect on his personality and learn from him,” he said.

Quoting verses from a poem attributed to noted Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Singh said Ram could not be confined to temples or structures but was present in acts of compassion, sacrifice, commitment and humanity.

“Ram is not found in bricks and mortar, Ram is found in the tears of the poor,” he quoted, highlighting how the ideals of Ram were reflected in people who stood by their promises and upheld righteousness.

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Referring to different characters from the Ramayana, Singh said Ram could be found in Jatayu’s sacrifice, Hanuman’s devotion, Kevat’s faith, Anusuya’s humanity and Sita’s purity. Quoting further from the poem, he said, “Ram is found in those who honour their promises” and “Ram is found in those who live by the principles of dignity and righteousness.”

Emphasising the connection between Lord Ram and the nation’s identity, Singh quoted the concluding lines of the poem: “My entire India is a sacred place of worship. My Ram is my Hindustan.”

He said the nation was paramount and that its existence was central to the identity of its people. Invoking the Bhagavad Gita, he also quoted, “Yada yada hi dharmasya glanir bhavati Bharata”, referring to divine intervention whenever righteousness declines and wrongdoing rises.

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Through his remarks, the DU Vice-Chancellor underlined that the values associated with Lord Ram extended beyond religious boundaries and were reflected in the principles of humanity, duty, truth and national consciousness.

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