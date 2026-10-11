'Everyone should come on streets': CJP steps up attack on Centre, says state is at 'war against its own citizens'

Freshly released from detention, leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Sunday launched an expansive attack on the Centre, accusing the Central Government of using the state machinery to suppress a youth-led movement and alleging that the government was increasingly treating dissent, independent journalism and peaceful protest as threats. The CJP mentioned it “war against its own citizens”.

The CJP sought to turn their detention into a larger political argument, saying the crackdown had demonstrated what they described as the government’s growing fear of citizens coming together and questioning those in power.

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CJP leader Saurav Das alleged that the Delhi Police and other security forces were acting on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He accused the government of “waging war” against its own citizens and claimed that the police response to the protests was disproportionate and deliberately aimed at intimidating young protesters.

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The attack went beyond the immediate handling of the demonstrations. Das alleged that the government was trying to protect Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and questioned why the Centre was willing to deploy such extensive force against protesters over an issue concerning the electoral system.

He asked what information Kumar allegedly possessed about the government that made the Centre so determined to protect him. Das also linked the issue to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, raising questions about the counting process and specifically referring to Prime Minister Modi’s lead in Varanasi during counting before the final result.

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The CJP leader further alleged that 13 crore voters had been deleted from electoral rolls, claiming that young people had been systematically prevented from becoming voters since 2024. These allegations were presented by the CJP as evidence of what it described as a deeper assault on electoral democracy. The claims were not independently substantiated at the press conference.

Das accused the government of fearing a politically awakened generation that was demanding accountability. He said the youth were asking questions that the government did not want to answer and alleged that the state was responding with restrictions and force instead.

A second major line of attack concerned the government’s handling of the protest itself. CJP leaders alleged that right-wing groups had been brought to Delhi from different states with the intention of creating disturbances, after which protesters would face police action.

Das alleged that groups he described as right-wing extremists had been mobilised from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and other states and accused them of being allowed to create chaos while protesters were subsequently booked or detained.

He also attacked the government over the treatment of journalists covering the demonstrations.

“The Government of India is at war with the journalists of India,” Das said, accusing the authorities of attempting to silence independent journalists who had been reporting on the youth movement. He questioned why journalists were being asked to display identification and name tags while, according to him, police personnel themselves were not being held to the same standard.

CJP leadership also brought the National Human Rights Commission and the judiciary into its criticism, asking why alleged custodial violence had not triggered immediate intervention. Das questioned whether the NHRC, the High Court and the Supreme Court would exercise their suo motu powers in what he described as an emergency involving civil liberties.

The sharpest political warning came over the alleged police action at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara. Das accused the authorities of entering the religious premises while protesters were taking shelter there and alleged that the police had pressured the gurdwara management not to provide shelter or food.

He warned the government that any attempt to confront the Sikh community or interfere with the traditional role of gurdwaras in providing shelter would have serious political consequences.

The CJP also attempted to broaden their political coalition. Das thanked opposition leaders and organisations that had supported the demonstrations and specifically named former Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Manik Sarkar and Pinarayi Vijayan for standing with students and young protesters.

Ratna Singh, CJP's legal head, attacked the government over what she described as an attempt to prevent citizens from exercising their constitutional right to assemble and protest.

She alleged that police officials repeatedly told her they were acting on “orders from above” and questioned why such orders were required to stop citizens from peacefully gathering. She argued that the government’s response to the demonstrations itself demonstrated the political importance of the issues being raised.

CJP leaders ended the press conference by rejecting any suggestion that detention or police action would force them to withdraw.

Instead, they appealed to citizens across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra to hold peaceful demonstrations and urged young people to join the movement.

Their central message was that the confrontation was no longer only about the CJP or a single protest. They sought to frame it as a larger contest between an increasingly assertive state and citizens demanding accountability over elections, policing, civil liberties and democratic institutions.

The allegations made by the CJP leaders, including those concerning voter deletions, political mobilisation of right-wing groups and government involvement in police action, could not independently be verified from their statements.