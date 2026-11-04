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Home / Delhi / ‘Everything available in shops’: SC flags sale of non-green crackers in Delhi

‘Everything available in shops’: SC flags sale of non-green crackers in Delhi

Asks Centre to ensure compliance of its order

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:09 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Supreme Court of India. File Photo
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Taking exception to a news report on the sale of various kinds of firecrackers in Delhi despite restrictions imposed by it, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to ensure compliance of its order permitting the sale of only certified green crackers.

Referring to a photograph published in a newspaper, a Bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice PB Varale said, “They say that notwithstanding yesterday's order, now everything is available in the shops.” The top court asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to look into the matter.

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“They say that in the market every other cracker, licensed, unlicensed, QR code, or no QR code, everything is available. Please take a note of it," Justice Sundresh said.

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The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during Diwali for two days subject to certain time restrictions and monitoring safeguards.

It directed the authorities to ensure that bursting of ‘certified green crackers’ was allowed only between 6 am-7 am and 8 pm-10 pm on November 7 and 8.

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Noting that a complete ban on firecrackers prevented people from purchasing legitimate green crackers which have been tested at established facilities, the Bench said, “Hence, this court is inclined to regulate the manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of green firecrackers, instead of maintaining the complete ban on the same, for a temporary period…”

However, the top court ordered that “There shall not be any bursting of fireworks within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes and any notified silence zones. These areas will be declared as ‘no-cracker zones’, and shall be marked on the ground and published.

The same restriction shall also be applicable to educational institutions. All necessary efforts will have to be made to ensure due compliance as endeavours should be made not to cause any inconvenience to those who are suffering from ailments,” it said in its October 29 order made public on Monday.

The complete ban on crackers will be back on November 9, the top court said.

It said non-implementation and flouting of directions passed by it in various orders earlier in the matter have been a "recurring problem".

The police authorities, in coordination with the District administration in Delhi-NCR, shall constitute patrolling teams consisting of a sufficient number of officers and other necessary personnel, to keep a vigil on the designated locations of sale of such green crackers.

“The CPCB, in consultation with the State Pollution Control Boards and their respective regional offices within the districts coming under the NCR, shall monitor the AQI readings in their respective jurisdictions and prepare a pre-Diwali report specifying the air quality of each day from November 2 to November 6; a Diwali report specifying the air quality of each day on November 7 and November 8; and a post-Diwali report specifying the air quality of each day from November 9 to November 30,” it ordered.

“Samples of sand and water shall also be collected during the aforesaid period in order to do a comparative analysis,” it said, posting the matter for further hearing on December 16.

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