EWS, DG admissions: 48K school seats allotted through computerised lottery

On Monday morning at the Old Secretariat, parents watched in anticipation as a screen ‘decided’ what many of them called their child’s “first big chance”.

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The Directorate of Education (DOE) conducted the computerised draw of lots for entry-level admissions under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories for the 2026–27 session, marking a key step in Delhi’s school admission process. The draw, held in the presence of parents and stakeholders, was overseen by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood.

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Officials said the exercise was designed to ensure fairness and avoid manual intervention, with results generated through a system developed and approved by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

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“The Delhi Government is committed to ensuring that every eligible child in Delhi receives a fair and transparent opportunity to access quality education,” Sood said after the draw.

He added that technological changes this year, including encrypted Aadhaar-based verification, had helped remove duplicate and incorrect applications, allowing genuine applicants a better chance.

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This year’s numbers reflect a visible expansion: The number of participating schools has risen to 2,308 from 2,219 last year. Seats under the EWS and DG categories have increased to 48,092 from 44,045, while seats for Children with Special Needs have gone up to 7,609 from 6,471.

In total, 55,701 seats are now available, an increase of 5,185 compared to the previous session.

The response from applicants was also high. A total of 1,39,524 applications were received, of which 1,38,536 were complete under the EWS and DG categories.

In the CWSN category, complete applications rose from 904 last year to 988 this year, according to official data.

Officials said, once the results were finalised and frozen, no further changes could be made.

“All necessary precautions have been taken to ensure complete transparency in the process,” Sood said, pointing to the use of digital systems and the live presentation of the draw.

In a bid to build public trust, parents were involved in the process this year. Authorities said parents themselves participated in drawing lots during the exercise, which, according to them, added to the confidence in the system.

The process did not end with the draw. School allotments were issued immediately after the results, and the next stage of admissions is expected to begin within three days.

The government has also introduced digital document verification through mobile phones, reducing the need for parents to visit schools multiple times.

Sood said thousands of children would benefit from this round of admissions.

“It ensures that children from the EWS category receive their rightful benefits, and that every eligible child gets equal opportunity,” he said. The government maintains that the exercise reflects a broader push towards inclusivity and transparency in education.