Home / Delhi / EWS income criteria for hospital treatment hiked to Rs 5L, Delhi HC told

EWS income criteria for hospital treatment hiked to Rs 5L, Delhi HC told

The court directed the authorities to give adequate publicity to the enhancement so that citizens were made aware of the same

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jan 14, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File
The Delhi High Court has taken on record submissions of the city government that it has increased the income threshold to Rs 5 lakh annually for those availing free treatment under EWS category at city hospitals built on concessional land.

A Bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora said the facility could be availed of at all hospitals built on land allotted at concessional rates. The decision follows a January 8 court order following a submission by the Delhi Government that the competent authority has approved the enhancement of EWS criteria from annual income of Rs 2.20 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

“All persons who wish to avail of health facilities in Delhi would now be entitled to take benefit under the EWS criteria of Rs 5 lakh, upon satisfying the necessary pre-conditions. The said enhancement would apply to all government hospitals across Delhi and all identified private hospitals built on land allotted at concessional rates, where the EWS norms are applicable,” the court said. The court directed the authorities to give adequate publicity to the enhancement so that citizens were made aware of the same.

The bench was informed that the Directorate General of Health Services passed an order on January 2 to enhance the EWS income criteria to Rs 5 lakh in compliance with the earlier directions by the court. The court was hearing a suo motu case it initiated in 2017 over the alleged lack of critical care in government hospitals.

