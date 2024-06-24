Ex-adviser slams edu dept over ‘compulsory’ transfer of teachers

New Delhi, June 23

The former principal adviser to the Education Director, Shailendra Sharma, on Sunday slammed the Delhi Government’s Education Department for its recent order directing “compulsory” and “random” transfer of long-serving teachers in government schools.

A recent order by the Delhi Directorate of Education invited online applications for transfer from all categories of teachers latest by June 26 to give their choices in order of their preferences for the transfer. “All teachers who have completed 10 years continuously in the same school shall compulsorily apply for online transfer on the basis of mutual or general opting for maximum number of schools. Teachers who do not apply online, the headquarters will transfer them to any school as per the requirement,” the order dated June 11 said.

Sharma criticised the order stating that it will hamper the “organic relationship of teachers with students” and goes against the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. “They have issued a new order and warned all those teachers, who have been in the same school for more than 10 years, to apply for transfer to some other school themselves, otherwise the administration will post them in any school of its own will,” he said.

“This type of random transfer may be necessary in the case of government clerks, but is unnecessary in the teaching profession,” Sharma said.

“NEP-2020 says, the harmful practice of excessive transfers will be prohibited to ensure that the relationship between the teacher and the community is built and remains connected to the community,” he wrote on X. He alleged the order was passed without consultation from the Delhi Government or Education Minister Atishi. He added it would adversely impact about 6,000 long serving teachers in the Delhi government schools.

In April, he was removed from the post of principal adviser on the directions of the Vigilance Department, terming his appointment as “illegal” and made without the competent authority’s approval. He was serving the post on an honorary basis. — PTI

