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Home / Delhi / Ex-Army Chief General Sharma cremated with full military honours in Delhi

Ex-Army Chief General Sharma cremated with full military honours in Delhi

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth pays homage to ex-Army Chief General Vishwa Nath Sharma in New Delhi on Saturday.
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The Indian Army paid its final tribute to former Chief General Vishwa Nath Sharma (retired), who died of natural causes on Friday. His last rites were conducted with full military honours at Brar Square Crematorium, New Delhi.

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Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth, on behalf of all ranks of the Army, laid a wreath and offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. General VK Singh (retd), Governor of Mizoram and former Chief of the Army, also laid a wreath on the soldier and attended his cremation.

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The solemn ceremony was attended by the former Chief of Defence Staff, former Chiefs of the Army, the IAF and Navy besides serving and retired senior military officers, veterans and family members, who gathered to pay their final respects to the distinguished soldier.

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General Sharma was born in London, United Kingdom, on June 4, 1930. He was the younger brother of Major Somnath Sharma, recipient of India’s first Param Vir Chakra. His other brother is Lt Gen Surendra Nath Sharma, a former Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

He joined the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, as part of the 5th Regular Course and was commissioned into 16 Light Cavalry on June 4, 1950. He joined 66 Armoured Regiment as Second-in-Command at the time of its raising on September 1, 1966, and assumed command of the Regiment in June, 1968, as its second Commandant, relinquishing command in February, 1970.

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Through his career, General Sharma held various staff appointments including Colonel General Staff of an Armoured Division, Brigadier General Staff of a Corps, Director General of Military Operations at Army Headquarters and Commandant of the College of Combat (now Army War College), Mhow. He commanded a Mountain Brigade in Mizoram, an Armoured Brigade in Jaipur, a Mountain Division in Sikkim, a Corps in Mizoram and the Eastern Command in Kolkata. He served as Army Chief from April 30, 1988, to June 30, 1990.

Post his retirement, continuing the philanthropic legacy of both his father and father-in-law, General Sharma dedicated four decades to serving underprivileged communities through a free tuberculosis clinic in Himachal Pradesh. Travelling by ambulance to remote villages and often trekking to high-altitude settlements alongside his medical team, he brought essential healthcare to people with limited access to medical services. His unwavering commitment to compassionate service have inspired future generations of the family, with his son and other relatives carrying forward the tradition of public service.

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