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Home / Delhi / Ex-bureaucrat moves Delhi HC against ‘large-scale’ CAPF deployment during protests

Ex-bureaucrat moves Delhi HC against ‘large-scale’ CAPF deployment during protests

The PIL also seeks the 'reconciled, force-wise and date-wise' details of companies approved for deployment, their sanctioned strength, personnel mobilised to Delhi and those who reported, personnel assigned to protest-related duties and the like

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New Delhi, Updated At : 09:12 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Former civil servant Ashish Joshi has moved the Delhi High Court against the alleged large-scale deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in the capital during protests for performing public order-related duties.

The PIL seeks a declaration that an order or sanction deploying CAPFs in aid of civil power does not, by itself, constitute authority to disperse a peaceful assembly, or detain any person merely for participation in a protest or use force.

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Every coercive act must independently satisfy the applicable and constitutional requirements of necessity, proportionality and accountability, the plea said.

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“Reports have indicated that 301 companies were initially approved. 273 companies were extended until 31 October 2026. And further extension of 270 companies until 16 November 2026,” Joshi said in a post published on X, adding that the PIL raises critical constitutional questions under Articles 14, 19 and 21 regarding the necessity, proportionality, duration and periodic review of such deployments, especially in the context of peaceful democratic assembly.

The former civil servant said he had filed the PIL before the Delhi High Court. The petition seeks judicial scrutiny of the legal and administrative basis for the large-scale deployment and repeated extensions of CAPFs in Delhi for protest-related public-order duties, Joshi said.

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Filed through lawyers Ambuj Dixit and Amrish Ranjan Pandey, the PIL seeks directions to the authorities to disclose details of requisitions made by the Delhi Police and the sanction and extension order of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

It also seeks the “reconciled, force-wise and date-wise” details of companies approved for deployment, their sanctioned strength, personnel mobilised to Delhi and those who reported, personnel assigned to protest-related duties and the like.

Details of assessment of operational impact on counter-insurgency, border security, election preparedness and disaster response as well as formulation of written protocol governing substantial CAPF deployments for protest-related duties are also sought in the petition.

Joshi has also prayed for a direction that there will be no continuation or further extension of the CAPF deployment beyond November 16 except by a written, reasoned order based on the current assessment and the necessity along with other safeguards.

Central Delhi has witnessed massive protests being carried out by opposition parties, student groups, civil society members and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) since June-July this year over various issues, including matters related to the functioning of the Election Commission.

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