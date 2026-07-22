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Home / Delhi / Ex-Delhi BJP chief Mange Ram Garg remembered

Ex-Delhi BJP chief Mange Ram Garg remembered

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Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 05:04 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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The Delhi BJP on Tuesday paid tributes to its former president, Mange Ram Garg, on his seventh death anniversary, with party leaders remembering him as an organisational stalwart whose leadership helped strengthen the party at the grassroots.

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A floral tribute programme was held at the Delhi BJP headquarters, where state BJP president Harsh Malhotra, along with senior office-bearers and party workers, offered tributes to the late leader. BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal, Yogita Singh and other party functionaries were also present.

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Addressing the gathering, Malhotra described Garg as a symbol of organisational strength who rose from being a grassroots worker to leading the Delhi BJP. He said Garg believed in building the party from the booth level and was known for maintaining close contact with workers, listening to their concerns and ensuring they received due recognition.

Malhotra also highlighted Garg's social contributions beyond politics, saying he actively worked against social evils and set an example by pledging his body for donation.

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Later in the day, a condolence meeting and memorial seminar were organised at Ashok Vihar, where Garg lived and carried out much of his social work. The event, organised by his family under the coordination of his son and Delhi BJP treasurer Satish Garg, was attended by senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh pracharak Prem Goyal, Delhi RSS Karyawah Anil Gupta, BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia and other leaders, who paid homage to the former BJP chief.

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