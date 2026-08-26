Ex-Delhi Police Commissioner Golcha appointed OSD in Home Guards

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Former Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha has been appointed Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Home Guards Directorate.

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According to an order issued by the Delhi Government’s Home Department, Lieutenant Governor has directed that IPS officer Satish Golcha be posted as OSD until the retirement of the incumbent Director General (Home Guards), IPS officer Virendra Singh, on September 30.

The order stated that Golcha will take over as the Director-General of Home Guards from October 1.

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The Delhi Police has also been directed to assign Golcha an available post until he assumes charge as DG, Home Guards.

The order was issued on August 25 by Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Secretary, Home Department. It was also forwarded to the Police Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs, Chief Minister’s Secretariat and other authorities concerned.