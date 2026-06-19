Ex-DGHS procurement chief arrested in health procurement scam in Delhi 

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi has arrested Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, former Head of Office of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), in connection with an alleged corruption case involving large-scale irregularities in the procurement of medicines, medical equipment and surgical consumables, officials said on Friday.

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According to the ACB, the case stems from a complaint forwarded by the Directorate of Vigilance, Government of NCT of Delhi, alleging that public servants and private individuals entered into a criminal conspiracy to manipulate procurement processes and tender conditions to favour selected firms, resulting in wrongful gains for private parties and financial losses to the government.

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The allegations relate to the procurement of portable X-ray machines, bed sheets and linen items, C-arm radiological equipment, anaesthesia workstations, Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), surgical consumables and medicines.

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Investigators suspect that these items were purchased at highly inflated rates through allegedly manipulated tenders, with tailor-made technical specifications framed to benefit specific suppliers while excluding genuine competitors. The complaint also alleges that government funds amounting to several hundred crores of rupees were misutilised.

Based on the complaint, the ACB registered an FIR on June 2 under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), along with sections related to criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The investigation involved scrutiny of procurement records and official documents.

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During the probe, investigators found that several key procurement files relating to the purchases under scrutiny were allegedly not made available by Dr Ranga, who, according to the ACB, had kept the records in his personal custody.

The agency said Dr Ranga was questioned during the investigation but failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the missing files and other aspects of the case.

The ACB said his custodial interrogation was considered necessary to recover the missing records, investigate the alleged larger conspiracy, identify other beneficiaries and co-conspirators, establish the money trail and recover documentary and electronic evidence.

Dr Ranga was arrested on June 18 and produced before a court on Friday, which granted the ACB four days of police custody. The agency said the role of other public servants, private persons, suppliers and beneficiaries in the alleged conspiracy is also under investigation.