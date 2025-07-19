Ex-driver among 11 arrested for Rs 30L heist at bizman’s farmhouse

Nearly a month after Rs 30-lakh heist at the farmhouse of a businessman in the Ghitorni area of Southwest Delhi, the police arrested his former driver and 10 others on Friday. The police said one of the gang members, Dinesh Verma, was spotted near Dwarka Expressway Flyover on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The police signalled him to stop. However, he opened fire and one bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of a head constable, an officer said.

“The police retaliated and Verma sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg. He was later admitted to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka,” the officer added. A pistol, live cartridges and a stolen motorcycle without a number plate were recovered from his possession, the officer added.

“The robbery was planned with insider help, and Verma was the mastermind who supplied weapons and led the execution of the crime,” the officer said. All 11 accused, including the complainant’s former driver Adesh Kumar, have been arrested. Adesh played a key role in the conspiracy, he said.

An SUV and mobile phones used during the robbery, along with around Rs 7 lakh in cash, were recovered from their possession.

The other accused have been identified as Satender Singh (34) and Anil (54) — both working as the complainant’s drivers, the cop mentioned.