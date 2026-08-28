Delhi Police on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday arrested Aaqib alias Imran, a former gym trainer wanted in connection with the killing of 21-year-old Delhi University student and social media influencer Muskan, following an encounter in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, officials said.

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The encounter took place near Nala Road after the Special Staff received information that Imran would be arriving in the area. Police teams laid a trap and tried to intercept him when he reached the spot, officials said.

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According to police, Imran allegedly opened fire at the officers. The police retaliated, during which a bullet hit him in the leg. He was overpowered and taken to a hospital for treatment.

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Imran had been on the run since Muskan was allegedly stabbed to death at her residence in the Mahavir Nagar area of Tilak Nagar on Wednesday evening. Police said she was alone at home when Imran arrived.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that Muskan and Imran had known each other for around one-and-a-half years. Police suspect that an argument broke out between the two before Imran allegedly attacked her with a knife and escaped.

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Investigators have been examining CCTV footage from the area and collecting forensic evidence from the crime scene. The footage allegedly helped police establish the route taken by Imran after the killing and deploy teams to track him down.

Police have also recovered Muskan’s mobile phone. Investigators said conversations found on the device point to a dispute between the two. The initial probe suggests that Imran was upset over Muskan’s conversations with another man, though police said the exact motive behind the alleged killing is yet to be established.

Investigators are also looking into a meeting between Muskan and Imran at a hotel on August 20, five days before the alleged murder. Police are trying to ascertain what happened during and after the meeting.

A former employee of the gym said both Muskan and Imran worked out at the same facility. The employee told police that Imran had been working at the gym regularly for four to five months, while Muskan had been visiting it for about three to four months.

Police sources said Imran was heavily dependent on drugs. The gym employee also claimed that Imran was removed from the facility around two months ago after he allegedly attempted suicide at his rented accommodation.

The complete sequence of events and the motive behind Muskan’s killing are expected to emerge during Imran’s interrogation, police said.