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Home / Delhi / Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda discharged from AIIMS-Delhi after brief hospitalisation

Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda discharged from AIIMS-Delhi after brief hospitalisation

Family sources say doctors advised medical tests and observation to rule out complications; Congress leader now at home

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:20 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. PTI file
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Former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, for a few hours on Wednesday after complaining of breathlessness and restlessness.

Family sources told The Tribune that doctors had advised a complete check-up and some specific medical tests to rule out any major complications.

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Hooda was stable, the family sources said, adding that AIIMS had advised admission for a few hours for better care and observation.

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Hooda had complained of exhaustion in the morning and was brought to AIIMS for monitoring and care.

The former Haryana Chief Minister has since been discharged and is at home.

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