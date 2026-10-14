Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda discharged from AIIMS-Delhi after brief hospitalisation

Former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, for a few hours on Wednesday after complaining of breathlessness and restlessness.

Family sources told The Tribune that doctors had advised a complete check-up and some specific medical tests to rule out any major complications.

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Hooda was stable, the family sources said, adding that AIIMS had advised admission for a few hours for better care and observation.

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Hooda had complained of exhaustion in the morning and was brought to AIIMS for monitoring and care.

The former Haryana Chief Minister has since been discharged and is at home.