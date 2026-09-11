DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Ex-IAS officer Das is Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman

Ex-IAS officer Das is Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:02 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Power lines. File
Advertisement

Former IAS officer Subhash Chandra Lal Das has been appointed chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), ending a more than year-long vacancy at the city’s power regulator.

Das, a 1992-batch AGMUT cadre officer, has been appointed by the President under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023, read with Section 84(1) of the Electricity Act, 2003, according to a notification issued by the Delhi Government’s Power Department on Wednesday.

Advertisement

In another key appointment, retired district judge Ajay Kumar Jain has been named member (legal) of the DERC, while Praveen Gupta, member (thermal) of the Central Electricity Authority, has been appointed member (non-legal).

Advertisement

The appointments come after the DERC had remained without a full-time chairman since July 2025, when Justice Umesh Kumar (retd), the last chairman of the three-member commission, retired.

The prolonged vacancy had affected crucial regulatory functions, including the annual fixation of electricity tariffs and the process of recovering around Rs 38,500 crore in pending dues involving the three power distribution companies in Delhi.

Advertisement

The appointment of Das also marks a departure from the commission’s recent practice of appointing retired High Court judges to head the power regulator. Officials said the decision to appoint a retired IAS officer represents a significant change in the leadership of the DERC.

In May, L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu had constituted a committee to select the DERC chairperson and its two members. The panel’s recommendations have now paved the way for the reconstitution of the commission.

With the three key positions now filled, the DERC is expected to resume pending regulatory work, including decisions that have a direct bearing on Delhi’s electricity consumers and the financial health of the city’s power distribution sector.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts