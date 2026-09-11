Ex-IAS officer Das is Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman

Former IAS officer Subhash Chandra Lal Das has been appointed chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), ending a more than year-long vacancy at the city’s power regulator.

Das, a 1992-batch AGMUT cadre officer, has been appointed by the President under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023, read with Section 84(1) of the Electricity Act, 2003, according to a notification issued by the Delhi Government’s Power Department on Wednesday.

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In another key appointment, retired district judge Ajay Kumar Jain has been named member (legal) of the DERC, while Praveen Gupta, member (thermal) of the Central Electricity Authority, has been appointed member (non-legal).

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The appointments come after the DERC had remained without a full-time chairman since July 2025, when Justice Umesh Kumar (retd), the last chairman of the three-member commission, retired.

The prolonged vacancy had affected crucial regulatory functions, including the annual fixation of electricity tariffs and the process of recovering around Rs 38,500 crore in pending dues involving the three power distribution companies in Delhi.

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The appointment of Das also marks a departure from the commission’s recent practice of appointing retired High Court judges to head the power regulator. Officials said the decision to appoint a retired IAS officer represents a significant change in the leadership of the DERC.

In May, L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu had constituted a committee to select the DERC chairperson and its two members. The panel’s recommendations have now paved the way for the reconstitution of the commission.

With the three key positions now filled, the DERC is expected to resume pending regulatory work, including decisions that have a direct bearing on Delhi’s electricity consumers and the financial health of the city’s power distribution sector.