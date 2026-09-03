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Home / Delhi / Ex-IAS officer Joshi picked by Delhi Police for questioning over online activity

Ex-IAS officer Joshi picked by Delhi Police for questioning over online activity

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:18 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police on Wednesday picked up and quizzed former IAS officer Ashish Joshi in connection with a case registered against him over his alleged online activity.

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Joshi, who retired from services this March and was earlier suspended in 2019 for “violating civil services rules” by demanding action against then rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra over a video he had uploaded, has been active on social media and known for his anti-government remarks.

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The Delhi Police confirmed that he was questioned by the Special Cell and released later in the evening.

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Police sources said a case was registered against Joshi two days ago under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with “wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot”.

“The case was registered two days ago. He was called for questioning and was bound down. It is a cognisable and bailable offence,” a police officer said.

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Joshi later posted on X at 7.29 pm: “Just got back home. The Delhi Special Cell dropped me home. Details later.” Congress leaders Sandeep Dikshit and Supriya Shrinate today tweeted in support of Joshi.

“Former bureaucrat Ashish Joshi @bismil_prasad was picked up by two plainclothes policemen during his morning walk in Delhi earlier today. His whereabouts remain unknown. Is the Modi Government so uncomfortable with his social media posts that it has to resort to this?” Shrinate asked as several social media handles claimed Joshi was picked up from Nehru Garden in Delhi and quizzed before being let off.

The latest case has been registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with Joshi’s recent online activity. The police have not disclosed details of the specific posts that allegedly prompted the action.

Joshi had recently claimed in a post that there was a “massive showdown between the Home Minister and Home Secretary over police action against students at Jantar Mantar.”

He also claimed that “the Home Secretary didn’t want an extension but was given one despite Home Minister’s objections.”

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