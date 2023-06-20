Ex-IRS officer Preeta Harit joins BJP

New Delhi, June 19
Former IRS officer Preeta Harit, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket, joined the BJP on Monday.
In presence of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda, she hailed the BJP's vision for a stronger nation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...
This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name? Here is how he got exposed
he authorities said that nearly 449 medical facilities in an...