Ex-legislator Naresh Balyan will walk out of jail: Kejriwal

Kejriwal visited Balyan’s residence in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar and met his family members, assuring them of full legal and political support from the party to secure his release.

Notably in October last year, Delhi Police had invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against nine alleged members of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang, along with Naresh Balyan. The police had claimed that Balyan was actively facilitating extortion activities by identifying potential targets, including local builders.

Addressing the issue, the former Delhi Chief Minister alleged that the BJP-led government had deliberately kept Balyan incarcerated in a false case for over a year.

He said that despite the prolonged imprisonment, Balyan’s morale remained unshaken and expressed confidence that the truth would eventually come to light.

“Naresh Balyan has been in jail for the past 15 months. The entire case against him has been fabricated. Ironically, in the very case in which he himself was a victim, he and his family were receiving threats. Instead of providing security to them, the Delhi Police implicated him in the same case,” Kejriwal said.

He further criticised the prevailing law-and-order situation in the country, alleging selective action by investigative agencies. “The condition of the country is very bad. Those who are actually goons, criminals, rapists and dacoits go and take shelter in the BJP, while innocent people are picked up and sent to jail in false cases,” he claimed.

Kejriwal also made a sharp political remark, saying that joining the BJP had become a shield against legal action. “If I had actually done anything wrong, I would have been in the BJP today. For protection, one has to go to the BJP. I have not joined the BJP till date and even today I speak against it. That itself proves that I am completely clean and have done nothing wrong,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the judicial process, Kejriwal added that all the cases filed against him and other AAP leaders were baseless and would eventually be dismissed. “I know that all these false cases will ultimately be quashed. Truth always wins,” he said.