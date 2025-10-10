Ex-Prez Kovind inaugurates tribal exhibition

Former President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the tribal exhibition ‘Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre’ at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, on Thursday. Kovind toured the exhibition and interacted with the participating artists, many of whom live near India’s tiger reserves.

Advertisement

During the visit, he spoke with artist Sareng Rangmang from Arunachal Pradesh about her experience living near tigers. She responded that she was not afraid of them.

Advertisement

Another artist, Seema Jadoan from Ranthambhore National Park in Rajasthan, explained that each painting took 10-15 days to complete and that the pricing was based on the materials used.

Advertisement

The four-day exhibition, running from October 9 to 12, focuses on the conservation practices of tribal communities and other forest-dwellers, particularly in tiger reserve areas. The event was organised with support from the Secretary General of the National Human Rights Commission, Bharat Lal, and the Director General of the International Big Cat Alliance, Dr SP Yadav.

The exhibition features more than 50 artists from 17 states with tiger reserves, displaying 250 paintings and crafts from over 30 reserves. Tribal art forms such as Gond, Warli, Bhil, and Saura are on display and available for sale, with proceeds going directly to the artists.

Advertisement

According to the 2022 Tiger Census, India is home to 70 per cent of the world’s tiger population. The 2011 Census notes that over 1,73,000 villages are located in and around forested areas, with 273 million people relying on forests for their livelihoods. Tribal communities hold knowledge and practices that can provide valuable lessons for urban populations.

The event included a cultural programme with performances from Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. It is organised by the Sankala Foundation in partnership with the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the International Big Cat Alliance.

The Sankala Foundation will also host a National Conference on ‘Tribal Arts and India’s Conservation Ethos: Living Wisdom’ on October 10, in collaboration with Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya and the Confederation of Indian Industry. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Sekhawat will inaugurate the conference.

The exhibition began in 2023 to mark 50 years of Project Tiger and has since become a platform to showcase the conservation knowledge and practices of tribal communities.