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Home / Delhi / Ex-Union minister Vijay Goel calls for citizen-led action on stray dogs

Ex-Union minister Vijay Goel calls for citizen-led action on stray dogs

Urges use of MCD 311 app

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:29 AM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Stray dogs on a roadside. FILE
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Raising concerns over the growing stray dog menace in the Capital, former Union minister Vijay Goel on Saturday urged residents to actively report cases through the MCD 311 App, pitching it as part of a citizen-led campaign to address dog bites, safety concerns and civic disorder.
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In a post on social media platform X, Goel said, “No longer silent on the growing problem of stray dogs in Delhi — solutions are essential now. Raise your voice against dog bites, public safety and disorder through public participation. File a complaint on the MCD 311 App; if no action is taken within 72 hours, let us know. This public campaign is for your safety and resolution.”

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The appeal triggered mixed reactions online, with several users questioning the effectiveness of grievance redressal mechanisms and the pace of action on complaints.

One user wrote, “If you complain about this, you get a resolution after 3 months, and even that is not 100% guaranteed. You're the nonsense. Go check the ratings, Goyal Sahab.”

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Another user highlighted safety concerns in residential areas, stating, “Satsang road Nihal Vihar — there are so many dogs in every street, mostly lying on the road and barking and fighting among themselves. I request the authorities to send them away. I also fear being bitten.”

A third user criticised the approach, saying, “‘Stray dog menace’ is just a cover for administrative failure. If you cared, you’d talk about ABC programmes, shelters, and vaccinations — not hashtags. Accountability matters. What have you actually delivered?”

Another comment read, “What are the ABC centres in Delhi doing? You have a budget for the welfare of these dogs. What has your government done to ensure proper centres are made? Dogs are not the problem, corrupt officials are.”

Goel, who has been vocal on the issue, has also interacted with residents from areas such as Vishwas Nagar, encouraging them to file complaints through the app and warning that inaction could lead to a larger public movement.

Meanwhile, concerns persist over the response of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to the issue. Despite submitting an affidavit before the Supreme Court of India, outlining measures to tackle the stray dog population, progress on implementation has remained slow.

Key initiatives, including installation of boards at designated dog-feeding points across the city, are yet to be fully completed, even as residents continue to flag safety concerns and rising instances of dog bites.

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