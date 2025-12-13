DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Exam Chaos at DU as Question Papers Fail to Reach Several Centres

Exam Chaos at DU as Question Papers Fail to Reach Several Centres

Students expressed frustration over the lack of timely communication and clarity, while teachers raised concerns about accountability and preparedness

Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:51 PM Dec 13, 2025 IST
Photo for representation only
Several examination centres of the University of Delhi (DU) witnessed serious disruption on Saturday as question papers for multiple semester examinations failed to reach colleges on time, forcing students to wait for hours.

A large number of undergraduate examinations were scheduled for the day under the university’s Semester VII assessments. According to faculty members, each college or examination centre was conducting exams for nearly 30 to 70 Discipline Specific Courses (DSCs) simultaneously, as listed in the official datesheet. However, delays in the delivery of question papers brought the examination process to a near standstill at multiple locations.

Colleges, including Rajdhani College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (ARSD), Miranda House and several others reported prolonged waiting periods, leaving students anxious and confused. Examinations affected included subjects such as Accountability and Finance, Applied Psychology, Arabic, Bengali, Biochemistry, and several other language and science courses.

Teachers and staff pointed out that the NEP-driven four-year undergraduate programme has significantly increased the examination load. With more papers per semester, expanded course choices, and the introduction of an additional year, the volume of examination work has risen sharply.

Faculty members warned that the existing administrative and logistical systems are struggling to cope, leading to what they described as a systemic collapse.

Students expressed frustration over the lack of timely communication and clarity, while teachers raised concerns about accountability and preparedness.

The Tribune attempted to contact officials of the University of Delhi to seek clarification on the delays and the steps being taken to address the issue. However, no response was received from the university authorities by the time of filing this report.

