Exam stress, DU student ends life

New Delhi, April 13
A 19-year-old student of Delhi University's Ahilya Bai College of Nursing allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room, the police said on Thursday. An initial probe revealed that she was stressed due to her performance in exams, they said.
College sources revealed that the second-year BSc Nursing student allegedly hanged herself on Saturday. She was preparing for NEET. No FIR has been registered.
A police official said information was received around 5.30 pm on April 8 from Ahilya Bai Nursing Hostel MAMC that a second-year BSc Nursing student hanged herself from the fan after locking the door from inside.
“A suicide note was also found in the room. The matter has been found to be of depression,” the official added.
