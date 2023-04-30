Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

New Delhi, April 29
Delhi L-G VK Saxena on Saturday sought records from the Delhi government about the alleged Rs 45 crore spent on the renovation of the CM’s house.
Delhi L-G asked the Chief Secretary to examine the records of renovation and submit the report within 15 days. Meanwhile, the AAP has claimed that renovation was a must as the house was built in 1941.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Won’t quit, will face probe: WFI chief
Says resigning will mean admitting guilt | Don’t use protest...
SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe
CJI Bench had ordered probe within 2 months
EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts
Jaishankar assails Pakistan for backing cross-border terrori...
UP court convicts gangster Ansari, MP brother in MLA murder case
Afzal Ansari set to lose LS membership
A first: 5 women inducted into Artillery
Three officers posted to units deployed along China | Two at...