Excavator operator dead as part of under-construction flyover collapses in Delhi

New Delhi, June 14
A 35-year-old man died on Wednesday when a portion of an under-construction flyover near National Highway-48 in southwest Delhi collapsed and fell on an excavator, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said the incident took place in Smalkha, Kapeshera. The elevated portion of the Dwarka Expressway link road is under construction at the site, he said.
The DCP said victim Shakeel of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, was driving the heavy vehicle which was crushed under the debris.
A case under relevant provisions of the law is being registered. The site supervisor and the site manager have been apprehended for investigation, the DCP said.
The fire department said information about the incident was received around 10 am, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
