Except Delhi CM and Indraj Singh, all 5 ministers declared criminal cases: Poll rights body ADR 

Except Delhi CM and Indraj Singh, all 5 ministers declared criminal cases: Poll rights body ADR 

It was earlier erroneously reported by PTI that Gupta was among the ministers against whom criminal cases were registered
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:21 PM Feb 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and L-G VK Saxena with newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and ministers during the oath ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi on February 20, 2025. PTI
Poll rights body ADR has clarified that except Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, all other five ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves.

It was earlier erroneously reported by PTI that Gupta was among the ministers against whom criminal cases were registered.

The ADR has clarified that except Gupta and Singh, all the five ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves.

