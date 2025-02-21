Except Delhi CM and Indraj Singh, all 5 ministers declared criminal cases: Poll rights body ADR
It was earlier erroneously reported by PTI that Gupta was among the ministers against whom criminal cases were registered
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and L-G VK Saxena with newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and ministers during the oath ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi on February 20, 2025. PTI
Poll rights body ADR has clarified that except Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, all other five ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves.
The ADR has clarified that except Gupta and Singh, all the five ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves.
