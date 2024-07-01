Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal challenges arrest by CBI in Delhi High Court

New Delhi, July 1
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenged in Delhi High Court on Monday his arrest by the CBI in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.
The AAP national convenor also challenged a trial court’s June 26 order by which he was remanded in three-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
On June 29, he was sent to judicial custody till July 12 by the trial court.
Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar jail, where he was in judicial custody in a related money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Kharge targets government; raises Manipur, NEET-UG paper leak issues
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raises NEET issue in Lok S...
Stop ‘misusing’ agencies to silence Opposition: INDIA bloc MPs stage protest against Central Government
AAP MPs displayed posters of Delhi Chief Mijister Arvind Kej...
1st FIR registered against Delhi’s street vendor under new criminal law
Street vendor allegedly obstructed a public way to sell good...
On camera, picnic on rain-soaked day turns tragic, family of 7 swept away in swollen waterfall in Mumbai
Body of 1 of 2 missing children found
NIA agrees to let Engineer Rashid take oath as MP, court to pass order on Tuesday
Rashid has been in jail since 2019