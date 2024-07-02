Excise policy case: Delhi High Court asks CBI to reply to Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 2

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to respond to a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and remand orders in a corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued notice to the CBI and asked it to file its reply within seven days.

The high court said Kejriwal's counsel may file rejoinder, if any, within two days thereafter. It listed the matter for arguments on July 17.

Besides his arrest, the AAP national convener has also challenged the trial court's June 26 and June 29 orders by which he was remanded to three-day CBI custody and judicial custody till July 12 respectively.

Kejriwal, 55, was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he was in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). — with PTI inputs

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI