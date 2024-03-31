Excise policy case: ED quizzes AAP minister Gahlot for 5 hrs

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 30

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot for nearly five hours on Saturday regarding a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy scam.

Never shifted to official bungalow I have never lived in my official bungalow at Civil Lines. Not aware of whether Vijay Nair lived there or not. I never shifted to that bungalow and live with my family at my house in Vasant Kunj. — Kailash Gahlot, AAP Leader Not scared of going to jail The ED may summon me, Bharadwaj and other AAP leaders and arrest us, but we are not scared of going to jail. — Atishi, AAP Minister PM sending strong voices to jail Modiji’s aim seems to be securing dominance by sending all strong voices of the Opposition to jail. — Priyanka Kakkar, AAP spokesperson

Gahlot (49), an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Najafgarh, is the minister for transport, home and law in the Delhi Government. It is believed that he faced inquiries about the drafting procedures of the policy as he was part of the Group of Ministers (GoM), along with former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former urban development minister Satyendar Jain.

The minister, who entered the ED office in central Delhi around 11.30 am and left after 4.30 pm, said he answered all questions from the agency and would continue to cooperate in the probe. Gahlot told mediapersons that this was the second summons sent to him as he could not depose for the first time about a month back as the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly was on.

The agency has mentioned Gahlot’s name in its chargesheet and in the context of Vijay Nair, AAP communications in charge arrested earlier in the case, saying Nair lived in the government bungalow allotted to Gahlot.

Describing the practice of allowing the use of a government residence to someone else by a public servant as a “criminal breach of trust”, the ED had said it had asked the CBI to take action in the matter.

He emphasised that he hadn’t occupied the official bungalow allotted to him, saying, “I have never lived in my official bungalow at Civil Lines. Nair was living there or not I have no information. I never shifted to that bungalow and live with my family at my own house in Vasant Kunj that is in front of the school of my children.”

Responding to allegations linking AAP’s expenditure in the Goa Assembly polls to the excise policy “scam”, Gahlot asserted his non-involvement in Goa’s electoral affairs. “I have no idea about Goa elections and had never been part of campaigning,” he clarified.

Dismissing claims of any wrongdoing, Gahlot remained confident that the truth would prevail over time. “There is no scam here, as time goes by, everyone will be convinced about this,” he remarked before leaving the ED premises.

Gahlot’s interrogation follows the recent arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the same case.

Referring to Gahlot’s questioning by the ED, AAP minister Atishi said, “They may summon me, Bharadwaj, and other AAP leaders and arrest us, but we are not scared of going to jail.”

AAP’s chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar criticised Prime Minister Modi, stating, “Modiji’s aim seems to be securing dominance by sending all strong voices of the Opposition to jail.”

AAP leader Somnath Bharati alleged, “The BJP is weaponising the Enforcement Directorate, transforming it into what can only be described as the ‘Entertainment Directorate’.”

