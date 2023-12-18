Excise policy case fake, bogus: AAP after ED summons Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, December 18
The Aam Aadmi Party Monday dubbed the excise policy case fake and bogus after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on December 21 in a related money laundering case.
Talking to reporters, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said their lawyers are studying the notice.
“Anybody who questions Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets suspended or arrested. Modi fears and hates Arvind Kejriwal. Modiji is most scared by Kejriwal's politics and his Delhi model of governance. This is a bogus and fake case,” he told reporters.
Kejriwal is scheduled to go to an undisclosed place to attend a 10-day Vipassana meditation course from Tuesday.
“Our lawyers are studying the notice and we will see what has to be done,” he added.
