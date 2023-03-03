New Delhi, March 3
Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minster Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, moved a city court on Friday seeking bail, his lawyer said.
The application is likely to come up for hearing before Special Judge M K Nagpal on Saturday, advocate Rishikesh said.
Sisodia, who was sent to CBI custody on Monday, is scheduled to be produced before the court tomorrow when his CBI remand ends.
The CBI had on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning during which his answers were allegedly not found satisfactory.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves court for bail
CBI had arrested Sisodia on Sunday evening
Quad to sharpen focus on counter-terrorism, soft-peddles Ukraine conflict
On its main remit of the Indo-Pacific maritime domain, a mee...
Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly as Congress stages a walkout
Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year
17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana
8 killed in Ambala, 3 in Panipat, 6 in Faridabad