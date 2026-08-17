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Home / Delhi / Excise policy case: HC to hear CBI plea challenging discharge of former Delhi CM Kejriwal, Sisodia today

Excise policy case: HC to hear CBI plea challenging discharge of former Delhi CM Kejriwal, Sisodia today

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:56 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Delhi High Court. File
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The Delhi High Court will on Monday hear the CBI’s petition challenging a trial court order discharging Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the excise policy case.

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Justice Manoj Jain will preside over the hearing, which is also expected to take up applications by the former Delhi chief minister and his deputy seeking dismissal of the CBI’s revision petition on the ground that it is non-maintainable.

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Earlier, Justice Jain had granted a final opportunity to the defense to respond to the CBI’s plea within two weeks.

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In their applications, Kejriwal and Sisodia have accused the CBI of acting with unprecedented haste, pointing out that the revision petition was filed just four hours after the trial court’s verdict. They argued that this rapid turnaround proves that the agency failed to properly review the comprehensive 500-page discharge judgment.

They also described the CBI’s plea as a bare-shell and non-specific document, asserting that despite the trial court hearing the matter in detail for over three months, the investigating agency has failed to identify any specific irregularity or perverse finding to justify overturning the discharge order.

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In its revision petition, the CBI said the trial court’s discharge order was patently illegal, perverse and suffers from apparent errors. The agency contended that the trial court conducted a mini-trial at the stage of framing of charges and passed the discharge order on a selective reading of the prosecution’s evidence.

The petition also claims that the trial court not only failed to appreciate the complex facts of the case but also made unjustified adverse remarks against the investigating agency and its officers.

On February 27, the trial court had discharged former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others in the liquor policy case. In its order, the court stated that the prosecution’s case was wholly unable to survive judicial scrutiny and stood discredited in its entirety.

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