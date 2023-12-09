Excise policy scam: Liquor giant official gets bail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 8

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to liquor giant Pernod Ricard’s executive Benoy Babu in a money laundering case relating the Delhi excise policy scam.

“You can’t keep people behind bars before trial for long. This is not proper. We still don’t know how this will go. There seems to be some contradiction between what the CBI is alleging and the ED is alleging in the case,” a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju.

The Bench noted that the accused has been in custody for over 13 months and the trial against him has still not commenced in the case and that there were contradictions in the case probed by the CBI and the ED with regard to Babu.

Both Babu and Nair were arrested by the ED in November last year.

At the outset, senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Babu, said it’s a completely ‘bogus case’ against his client which is being probed by the ED.

“As per the ED’s case, Babu met Vijay Nair (Aam Aadmi Party’s communication in-charge and accused in Delhi excise policy case) on March 27, 2021 but the draft excise policy was already announced on March 22, 2021,” the senior lawyer said.

#Supreme Court