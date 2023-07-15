Excise Policy Scam : SC seeks response from CBI, ED on Sisodia’s bail pleas

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 14

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate on former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s petitions seeking interim bail in corruption and money laundering cases arising out of excise policy scam.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna issued notices after senior counsel AM Singhvi submitted on behalf of the senior AAP leader that his wife was suffering from an “extreme” medical condition and was hospitalised.

Normally the court would not interfere with policy decisions but here was a case of making of a policy for “extraneous” reasons, the Bench noted.

On behalf of the probe agencies, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju pointed out that Sisodia’s plea seeking interim bail on the ground of his wife’s illness had been rejected by the trial court.

The CBI and ED registered cases against Sisodia after Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged excise policy scam on the basis of a report by the Delhi Chief Secretary.

