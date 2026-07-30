Exclusive: VHP backs CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, calls it 'legitimate'

In remarks that come around when the Delhi government's decision to withdraw FIRs against student protesters, except those already facing criminal cases, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar has termed the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) nationwide agitation over examination paper leaks a ‘legitimate expression of students' anger and aspirations, while drawing a clear distinction between peaceful protesters and those allegedly involved in violence.

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Speaking exclusively to The Tribune, Kumar said the paper leak controversy had gone beyond compromised examinations and had deeply affected the future of lakhs of students and youth.

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"The CJP led student protests at Jantar Mantar and across Indian cities. I consider this a legitimate expression of their hope and frustration about the issues they raised, including the paper leak. The issue of the paper leak did not hurt only examinations but the aspirations of students too. Therefore, we are alright with it," Kumar said.

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His remarks come weeks after the CJP-led movement emerged as one of the country's largest student mobilisations against alleged irregularities in public examinations.

Beginning with a sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the protests spread to several cities, bringing together students, youth organisations and civil society groups demanding action against paper leaks, accountability from authorities and protection of candidates' futures.

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The agitation intensified after repeated police detentions during attempts by protesters to march towards Parliament. Hundreds of demonstrators were detained over multiple days, while FIRs were registered against several participants.

The police action drew criticism from opposition parties, activists and student groups, who maintained that the protests were peaceful and demanded that criminal cases against students be withdrawn.

On Thursday, the Delhi government announced that FIRs registered against student protesters would be considered closed, except in cases involving individuals with criminal antecedents. The decision addresses one of the key demands consistently raised by protest organisers following the crackdown.

Commenting on the violence reported during the demonstrations, Kumar said law enforcement should proceed firmly against those who allegedly infiltrated the movement.

"The police have found out that there were around 2300 persons with criminal history who had sneaked into it and were responsible for violence and other acts. The police should investigate them and I would not mind appropriate action against those criminals masquerading as the protesters," he said.

The VHP leader's remarks are significant as they acknowledge the legitimacy of the students' grievances over paper leaks while simultaneously supporting legal action against those whom police identify as having criminal backgrounds and involvement in violence.

Responding to another question during the interaction, Kumar also dismissed suggestions that the recent Ram Temple theft probe could erode public confidence in the VHP.

"I don't think there will be such a situation. The Supreme Court is monitoring it closely and whoever is the culprit in the matter should be punished by law," he said.

The comments come at a politically significant moment, with the student agitation having already prompted debates inside and outside Parliament over examination reforms, policing of protests and the treatment of student demonstrators.

Kumar's endorsement of the protesters' core grievance, while insisting on action against alleged criminal elements, adds another dimension to the national conversation surrounding the legitimacy of the movement after it has come out successful.