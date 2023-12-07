Executive Engineer suspended for dereliction of duty

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has suspended an executive engineer for alleged dereliction of duty and non-compliance with directions in connection with cleaning of roads in Narela.

A DDA official said, “The DDA has suspended Chhanveer, Executive Engineer PD-6, for non-compliance of directions and dereliction of duty with regards to cleaning of roads in Narela. Disciplinary proceedings are contemplated to be initiated against him.”