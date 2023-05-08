Exempt The Kerala Story from tax: BJP to Kejriwal

PTI

New Delhi, May 7

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Sunday demanded that the AAP government should give tax exemption to “The Kerala Story” film and hold its special screenings for girls in the 15-16 age group in the city.

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the film was based on the “serious issue of love jihad”, “religious conversion” and pushing innocent girls into “terrorism”.

The CM should promote the film by watching it himself and exempting it from entertainment tax, he said. “The film has been given an ‘A’ certificate for viewing only by adults, while nowadays the danger of love jihad is gravest for the girls of 15-16 years of age. The CM should contact the Censor Board and get it a ‘U/A’ certificate for Delhi,” Kapoor said.

The film starring Adah Sharma revolves around a group of women in Kerala who are forced to convert and join ISIS. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited the film for bringing out terror conspiracies and used it to attack the Congress during a rally in Karnataka.